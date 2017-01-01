Bill seeks to bar donations to lawmakers during session

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state lawmaker wants to close a loophole that lets members of the New Mexico Legislature accept campaign money while they’re in session.

Current law prohibits members and candidates for the Legislature from soliciting contributions from Jan. 1 until they adjourn, but still lets them accept donations.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2iJjauA) that Democratic Rep. Matthew McQueen of Galisteo filed a bill to close the loophole.

At least 55 members of the state Senate and House of Representatives reported receiving donations totaling nearly $108,000 during the 30-day legislative session last winter.

In addition, at least 53 legislators reported receiving donations during a weeklong special session last fall that came at the height of campaign season, about one month before the general election. Those contributions totaled more than $102,000.

