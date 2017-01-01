Lawmakers gather to resolve budget crisis in New Mexico

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Filling a budget hole and finding enough money to maintain state government services next year are top priorities as New Mexico lawmakers convene for a 60-day legislative session.

Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is scheduled to outline budget and policy priorities in a State of the State address on Tuesday. She says state government should be able to resolve a budget deficit and restore depleted reserves without raising taxes.

Plunging state revenues and economic difficulties are linked to a downturn in the oil and natural gas sectors.

Democrats who took back majority control of the Legislature in November elections have given a cold reception to the governor’s proposals to sweep money from local school district reserves and reduce take-home pay to teachers and state workers through increased pension contributions.