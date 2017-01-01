The Latest: MH370 victim’s husband: Suspension mind-boggling

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SYDNEY (AP) — The Latest on the official suspension of the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The husband of a victim of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 says he’ll never board a flight without feeling terror until he finds out why the plane carrying his wife disappeared.

Chandrika Sharma was one of the 239 people aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 when it crashed in March 2014. Her husband, K.S. Narendran, and other relatives of victims say they’re dismayed by Tuesday’s suspension of the search for the plane.

Narendran, of Chennai, India, says it’s “mind-boggling” that Australia won’t search an area north of the existing search zone where experts recently concluded the plane likely crashed. Authorities want more specific information about the plane’s location.

Narendran says the families involved expect to one day get a “credible explanation to what has happened,” even if they never see their loved ones again.

Without an explanation, Narendan says he feels there’s a “good chance that this could happen in the future.”

5:25 p.m.

A support group for relatives of the victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 is protesting Tuesday’s decision to suspend the search for the plane.

The group Voice370 issued a statement shortly after Australia, China and Malaysia announced they were suspending the nearly three-year search, which failed to find the main underwater wreckage or the bodies of the 239 people killed.

The group is criticizing the decision not to search waters north of the existing search zone based on a new analysis. It says extending the search is “an inescapable duty owed to the flying public.”

Voice370 called on the three nations to reverse their decision, while also acknowledging the “tremendous effort” of the governments involved in the search.

5:20 p.m.

The husband of a flight attendant lost on Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 says he is extremely disappointed the search has been suspended because the Malaysian government had promised they would not stop the search until the plane is found.

Lee Khim Fatt said Tuesday that he still holds a small glimmer of hope that his wife, Foong Wai Yueng, is still alive somewhere.

Australian officials announced Tuesday that the search in the Indian Ocean has been suspended, nearly three years after the plane disappeared.

Lee says he has held no memorial for his wife, and that all her possessions in their house have remained untouched.

“I told my children to keep praying. As long as nothing is found, nothing is proven,” Lee said. His two children are 13 and 7.