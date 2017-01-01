Alcorn State pulls away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2nd half

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Reginal Johnson scored 16 points and Alcorn State got back to the .500 mark in SWAC play with an 82-64 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Johnson hit 5 of 10 shots and added seven rebounds. DeAndre Davis had 15 points, while A.J. Mosby added 14 points, nine boards, and eight assists for the Braves (6-11, 3-3).

Alcorn State shot 53.7 percent from the field, held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 39.3-percent shooting, and outrebounded the Golden Lions 44-27.

An Avery Patterson 3 gave the Braves a 42-31 lead early in the second half. Deshon Bayless’ jumper got the Golden Lions to 58-52 with 8:05 left, however Alcorn State responded with six straight points. The Braves led by double-digits the rest of the way.

Trent Steen scored 17 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-15, 3-2). Bayless added 14.