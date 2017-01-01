Brady’s a beast in leading Monmouth past Canisius 76-72

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Brady scored a career-high 22 points shooting 11-for-12 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Justin Robinson scored 21 as Monmouth won its fourth straight with a 76-72 win over Canisius on Monday night.

Robinson’s layup with 69 seconds left put Monmouth (14-5, 6-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic) up 75-70. Phil Valenti’s two free throws brought the Golden Griffins to within three.

Isaiah Reese stole the ball with 28 seconds to go, but Valenti missed a 3 and a chance to tie it with 13 seconds left. Robinson made one of two free throws for the final margin.

The Hawks finished with a 46-33 edge on the boards. Canisius shot 39 percent from 3-point range to just 12 percent for Monmouth, but the Hawks made up for it at the free throw line on 18-for-21 shooting (86 percent) to 9 for 16 (56 percent) for Canisius.

Kiefer Douse scored 16 points for Canisius (12-7, 5-3) on 6-for-7 shooting, Valenti had 14 points and 12 steals, and Kassius Robertson had 13 points.

