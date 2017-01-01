Walker, Jones lead Loyola (Md) past league-leading Boston U

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andre Walker tied the program record with nine made 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 35 points, Jarred Jones and Cam Gregory each had a double-double and Loyola (Md) beat Boston University 77-69 on Monday night.

Walker made 9 of 12 from 3-point range, 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and now has 1,006 career points. He is the 35th Loyola player to score at least 1,000 points.

Gregory had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals while Jones added 14 points, 10 boards, a career-high eight assists and four steals.

A jumper by Jones gave Loyola (9-8, 3-3 Patriot League) a 57-37 lead with 14:29 to go. Kyle Foreman’s layup capped an 18-5 run that pulled the Terriers within seven, and Eric Fanning’s 3-point play with 56 seconds left cut their deficit to 68-62. Nick Havener converted a 3-point play for the Terriers to make it 69-65, but Walker and Jones combined to make 8 of 8 foul shots to seal it.

Fanning had 27 points and a season-high 13 rebounds while Havener scored a season-high 15 points for the Terriers (10-8, 5-1). BU had won five in a row.