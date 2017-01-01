Schroder hits go-ahead 3, scores 28 as Hawks edge Knicks

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NEW YORK (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 108-107 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday.

The Knicks had three attempts at a desperately needed victory after, but Derrick Rose, Carmelo Anthony and Joakim Noah all couldn’t convert before time expired.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points and Paul Millsap had 17 for the Hawks, who won for the ninth time in 10 games to reach the midpoint of their schedule at 24-17.

Anthony scored 30 points for the Knicks, who changed their lineup but it wasn’t quite good enough. They lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

Neither team led by more than eight in the game that was close all the way. The Hawks rested Dwight Howard, while the Knicks were without Kristaps Porzingis again because of a sore left Achilles tendon.