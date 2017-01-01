Military going ahead with plan for low-level fighter jets

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A 14-year-old Air National Guard proposal that would allow screeching fighter jets to fly low over parts of Maine and New Hampshire could be considered this year, even though it’s been several years since residents living there have heard any news.

The military is pressing forward with the plan and hopes to file a revised environmental impact report in time for the Federal Aviation Administration to schedule public hearings. That could happen as soon as this summer or fall.

Fighter jet pilots who say the airspace is needed for low-level training have been waiting over a decade for a final answer.

Critics say the noisy jets startle people and wildlife and shatter the solitude of the region, ultimately hurting tourism and real estate values.