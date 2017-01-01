Pedestrian fatally struck by car near Santa Fe is identified

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police have released the name of a pedestrian who was killed north of Santa Fe.

They say officers were called to the scene around 3 a.m. Saturday to the area of U.S. 84/285.

Police say their initial investigation indicates a vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in the middle of the roadway.

They say 29-year-old Eldon Enjady, of Mescalero, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken for treatment to a hospital.

The name of the driver wasn’t immediately released.

State Police say the crash remains under investigation.