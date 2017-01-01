Correction: Jordan-New Cabinet story

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s interior and foreign ministers have been replaced in a Cabinet reshuffle, at a time of public discontent with perceived security lapses and rising unemployment.

King Abdullah II swore in the new Cabinet on Sunday, which included six new ministers.

Interior Minister Salameh Hamad lost his job in the wake of a deadly shooting attack last month by Islamic State militants that rattled the kingdom. The attack in the central Karak province killed 11 members of the security forces and three civilians, including a Canadian tourist.

The state news agency Petra says Hamad was replaced by Ghaleb Zu’bi, who held Cabinet posts in the past, including justice and interior.

Incoming Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi, a former deputy prime minister and newspaper editor, replaced veteran Jordanian diplomat Nasser Judeh.