Alabama AD Bill Battle announces plans to step down

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama athletic director Bill Battle plans to step down from his job.

Battle announced Sunday night that he will assume a new role as special assistant to the president. The 75-year-old has run the athletic department since March 2013.

University President Stuart R. Bell says Battle will continue running the department until a successor takes over.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Sunday that University of Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne is expected to replace Battle. Arizona booster Jeff Stevens confirmed to the newspaper that Byrne is leaving.

Battle announced in July that he had completed a stem cell transplant for multiple myeloma. He said in a statement that his health was not a factor in his decision to retire.