Plum scores 34, No. 8 Washington beats No. 19 Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kelsey Plum snapped out of an off shooting night to score 15 points in the fourth quarter and No. 8 Washington pulled away to beat No. 19 Arizona State 65-54 on Sunday night.

Plum, the nation’s leading scorer at 31 points per game, finished with 34 to propel the Huskies (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) to a road sweep of the Arizona schools and keep them alone in first place in the conference standings.

Reili Richardson scored 11 points for the Sun Devils (13-4, 4-2).

Plum made all six of her fourth-quarter shots and scored eight points in a 10 0 Washington run that made it 61-50 with 2:22 to play.

The senior guard moved from 11th into seventh on the women’s basketball career scoring list with 3,041 points.

Chantel Osahor, the nation’s leading rebounder at 13.5 per game, grabbed 20 boards and scored 10 points for Washington. Arizona State trailed just 51-50 when Kiara Russell scored with 6:02 to play.

But Plum scored eight points in the decisive 10-0 Huskies run.

Down by one at the half, Washington built a 42-36 lead on Katie Collier’s three-point play with 3:26 left in the third quarter. But Arizona State responded with an 8-2 run and Robbi Ryan’s 3-pointer tied it at 44 with 32 seconds left. Osahor’s inside basket with seven seconds left put the Huskies ahead 46-44 entering the fourth quarter.

Arizona State managed to tie it at 48 but never led in the final quarter.

The Huskies, the No. 4 scoring team in the country at 88.5 points per game, were down 25-24 at the half.

Neither team led by more than six through the first three quarters.

Plum made just 4 of 14 shots in the first half and was 0-for-5 on 3-pointers.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: The Huskies are leading a conference that has six teams in the Top 25, and pulled off the first road sweep of the Arizona schools in Plum’s four years with the Huskies.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils were short-handed without Kelsey Moos, who is out with a foot injury, and lost freshman point guard Reili Richardson when she banged her knee with 7:37 to play. If Moos is back, the Sun Devils might be a bigger threat to win when the teams meet in Seattle.

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies don’t play again until next Sunday, when they are at Washington State.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils are at California on Friday night.