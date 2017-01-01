African Cup title contender Algeria held 2-2 by Zimbabwe

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OYEM, Gabon (AP) — Riyad Mahrez scored twice, one a late equalizer, as African Cup of Nations title contender Algeria was held to a 2-2 draw by Zimbabwe in the second surprise of the first two days of the tournament.

Mahrez gave Algeria a 13th-minute lead with a curling shot but the Algerians desperately needed his second eight minutes from time after Zimbabwe had turned the game around.

Kuda Mahachi made it 1-1 just four minutes after Mahrez’s opening goal, and Nyasha Mushekwi’s penalty on 30 minutes put Zimbabwe ahead.

Algeria surged forward in the last 10 minutes and Mahrez’s long-range shot found a way past goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva.

The draw followed host Gabon being surprisingly held 1-1 by outsider and tournament debutant Guinea-Bissau on the opening day on Saturday.