Authorities ID body found under I-40 bridge in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified the body of a man found under the Interstate 40 bridge in Albuquerque.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s officials say 33-year-old Luis Sanchez appears to have fallen off the bridge.

However, deputies are investigating it as a suspicious death.

They say Sanchez had been dead for several days before being discovered Thursday.

Deputies had to climb more than 60 feet below the bridge to recover the body.

Sheriff’s officials say the cause of death hasn’t been determined yet and the investigation is ongoing.