Hamsik closes in on Maradona’s record as Napoli wins 3-1

MILAN (AP) — With Diego Maradona in Naples to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his side’s first title win, Marek Hamsik closed in on the Napoli legend’s goal scoring record.

Hamsik netted his eighth goal in all competitions this season to help Napoli beat Pescara 3-1 on Sunday and keep up the pressure on the Serie A top two.

The Slovakia international needs just nine more to equal Maradona’s record of 115 goals for Napoli.

Maradona is still revered in Naples after leading the team to its only two league titles in 1987 and 1990 and that was evident when he was greeted by more than 100 fans upon his arrival in the city on Friday night.

Napoli struggled to get past a well-organized Pescara side in the first half but broke the deadlock immediately after halftime as Lorenzo Tonelli headed in a free kick.

It was the defender’s second goal in as many matches after sitting on the bench for the first half of the season.

Napoli doubled its lead less than two minutes later as Hamsik volleyed in a brilliant chipped pass from Piotr Zielinski.

The home side was in full control and had chances to extend its advantage as Jose Callejon carved out space for himself before firing narrowly wide and Jorginho saw his effort tipped onto the bar by Pescara goalkeeper Albano Bizzarri.

Dries Mertens got Napoli’s third five minutes from time following a one-two with Allan.

Pescara netted a late consolation as Gianluca Caprari converted a penalty in stoppage time after Elseid Hysaj fouled Alexandru Mitrita.

Napoli moved four points behind Juventus — which visits Fiorentina later — and is three points below second-placed Roma.

___

UDINESE 0, ROMA 1

Roma recorded another slender win to move to within a point of Juventus — for a few hours at least.

It was Roma’s third 1-0 win in its past four victories.

Radja Nainggolan scored the only goal, in the 12th minute, volleying Kevin Strootman’s ball over the top into the bottom left corner.

Edin Dzeko should have extended Roma’s lead six minutes later but he blazed his spot kick over the bar after Marco Davide Faraoni had been penalized for handball.

Dzeko also could have sealed the match 10 minutes from time but he headed wide from close range.

Francesco Totti came off the bench shortly after the hour, making it a 25th consecutive year that he has played in Serie A.

The 40-year-old almost set up Roma’s second with his first touch as he spooned the ball toward Nainggolan, who just failed to meet it six yards from goal.

___

OTHER MATCHES

Lazio fought back to beat Atalanta 2-1 to remain a point behind third-placed Napoli and extend its advantage over both Milan sides to four points.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic headed in the equalizer in first-half stoppage time after Andrea Petagna had opened the scoring in the 21st.

Ciro Immobile converted the winning penalty in the 68th after being tripped by former Lazio goalkeeper Etrit Berisha.

Both coaches were sent off for dissent, in separate incidents.

Sassuolo and Cagliari both won 4-1, beating Palermo and Genoa respectively.

Empoli missed a penalty in a 0-0 draw at Sampdoria.