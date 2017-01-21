Snow, rain, icy conditions on many roads around New Mexico

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Snow, rain and icy conditions have caused havoc on some roads and highways around New Mexico.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until Monday afternoon for numerous mountainous areas, including the Sandias near Albuquerque and ranges near Ruidoso, Taos, Raton and Gallup.

Forecasters say precipitation amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely, producing minor to moderate rises of water in arroyos and small streams and the Pecos River in eastern New Mexico.

Department of Transportation officials say almost all state roadways are reported wet as of Sunday morning with some slick spots.