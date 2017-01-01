Draisaitl, Letestu score in SO; Oilers beat Flames 2-1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Mark Letestu scored in the shootout, lifting the Edmonton Oilers over the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Saturday night.

Patrick Maroon scored in regulation for the Oilers, who have won two straight and four of their last six.

Sean Monahan had a goal for the Flames, who have lost two straight.

Cam Talbot had 24 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout for the Oilers. Calgary’s Brian Elliott turned away 26 shots, but then allowed two goals on two attempts in the shootout.

The Oilers broke the deadlock with a power-play goal with 3:36 left in the second period. Maroon fished the puck out of a scrum and chipped it over Elliott for his team-leading 18th goal of the season and seventh in his last six games.

The Flames got that goal back just 26 seconds later, however, when Monahan picked up his own rebound and batted it past Talbot to make it 1-1.

The best chance in a scoreless third belonged to Calgary’s Deryk Engelland, who rang a shot off the post with 12 minutes remaining.

Edmonton’s Jordan Eberle and Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau each had solid opportunities in overtime, but the game remained tied to head to the shootout.

NOTES: This was the third of four meetings between the two Alberta-based teams, with the final game going next Saturday in Calgary. Edmonton won the previous two contests, the first two games of the season for both teams. … A pregame ceremony was held to honor Hayley Wickenheiser, who led Team Canada’s women’s hockey team to four gold medals and a silver during Winter Olympics competition. Wickenheiser, a lifelong Oilers fan, retired on Friday. … The Oilers were without D Adam Larsson, who took a puck off the foot on Thursday against New Jersey. … Calgary center Matt Stajan played in his 900th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Flames: Return home to face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Oilers: Play the fourth game of a six-game homestand on Monday against Arizona.