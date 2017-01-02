Colton Parayko, Carter Hutton lead Blues past Sharks 4-0

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Colton Parayko had a goal and an assist and backup Carter Hutton earned his fifth career shutout in the St. Louis Blues’ 4-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Parayko opened the scoring with a power-play goal and added an assist on David Perron’s score to help the Blues bounce back from lopsided losses to Boston and Los Angeles earlier this week. Jori Lehtera also scored and Alex Steen had an empty-net goal for St. Louis.

Hutton, who replaced starter Jake Allen in the past two games, made 23 saves to earn the win.

Martin Jones made 22 saves for San Jose and Joe Thornton got ejected for a spearing penalty in the second period as the Sharks dropped their second straight to fall four points behind first-place Anaheim in the Pacific Division.