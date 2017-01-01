No. 4 UCLA holds on for narrow 83-82 win at Utah

By

Published: 6:08 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Associated Press Photo

UCLA guard Aaron Holiday (3) goes to the basket as Utah forward David Collette, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lorenzo Ball had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds, helping No. 4 UCLA edge Utah 83-82 on Saturday.

The Bruins (18-1, 5-1 Pac-12) overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half despite a poor defensive performance. Aaron Holiday hit a deep 3-pointer with 1:52 left to give UCLA an 81-80 lead and Utah forward Kyle Kuzma missed a contested 3 in the final seconds.

Thomas Welsh then made two foul shots for the Bruins and Lorenzo Bonam scored in the waning moments for the Utes, providing the final margin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.