Liberty uses free throws to beat Radford in overtime

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Lovell Cabbil scored 16 points, Ryan Kemrite 14 and Myo Baxter-Bell 12 with the three combining for Liberty’s 12 overtime points — all free throws — and the Flames escaped with a 71-64 victory over Radford on Saturday.

Kemrite made six free throws, Cabbil four and Baxter-Bell two in the extra period. John Dawson added 11 points for the Flames (10-9, 5-1), equaling their best start in the Big South since 2010-11.

Radford (8-10, 3-3) came back from a miserable first half in which they trailed 34-12 after shooting 15 percent — missing all 12 3-point attempts — to tie the game at 59-all on Randy Phillips’ layup with 46 seconds left in regulation. Radford got the ball back with 30 seconds left on a block by Phillips but didn’t get a shot off.

Justin Cousin scored 16 points, Ed Polite Jr. and Phillips 11 each and Caleb Tanner 10.