Montana St. controls N. Colorado for 68-53 win

Published: 4:39 pm

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Harald Frey scored 19 points, Tyler Hall had 13, and Sam Neumann added 12 as Montana State downed Northern Colorado 68-53 on Saturday to end a three-game losing streak.

Hall’s jumper with 2:27 before halftime gave Montana State (7-12, 2-4 Big Sky) a 30-19 lead and they led by double figures the remainder of the game. The Bobcats led for nearly 39 minutes.

The Bobcats had 11 steals and Northern Colorado (7-10, 3-3) committed 21 turnovers. Northern Colorado struggled shooting, going 18 for 52 from the floor (32 percent) and 9 for 20 from the free-throw line (45).

Montana State was 10-for-25 shooting from 3, and Frey and Hall combined to shoot 6 for 13 from behind the arc.

DJ Miles led Northern Colorado with 19 points and Jordan Davis had 14. The Bears have lost three of their last four games.

