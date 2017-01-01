Bradley keys run to lift NIU over Bowling Green 69-52

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Levi Bradley scored all 12 of his points in a game-breaking second-half run and Northern Illinois beat Bowling Green 69-52 on Saturday to win its third straight.

Jaylen Key also scored 12 for the Huskies (11-6, 2-1 Mid-American), who outrebounded the Falcons 40-31 for 14 second-chance points.

Trailing by six at halftime, the Falcons closed to 39-37 on Demajeo Wiggin’s dunk, but Bradley scored 12 points amid a 17-0 run and the Huskies led 56-37 with 7:40 to go and led by as many as 20. The Huskies made six free throws in the final 2:38 and Jon Siu’s 3-pointer with 22 seconds left sealed it.

Aaric Armstead tied his career best with four of the Huskies’ 14 steals.

Ismail Ali led Bowling Green (7-10, 1-3) with 16 points, Dylan Frye added 13 and Zack Denny grabbed 11 rebounds.

