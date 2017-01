. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County authorities are attempting to identify a man who apparently fell from an Interstate 40 bridge on the eastern outskirts of Albuquerque.

Sheriff’s Deputy Felicia Romero says the body apparently had been below the bridge at the Carnuel exit for several days and that an autopsy is needed to confirm the man’s identity.

The body was discovered Thursday. Deputies had to climb down about 60 feet to reach it.