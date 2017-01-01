Martinez appoints Bohnhoff to fill Court of Appeals vacancy

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Susana Martinez has appointed Albuquerque Henry Bohnhoff to fill a vacancy on the New Mexico Court of Appeals.

The appointment announced Friday fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Roderick Kennedy.

Bohnhoff was among seven applicants for the appointment, and he has practiced in many areas of law, including water and natural resources.

Bohnhoff served as New Mexico’s chief assistant attorney general and as a deputy attorney general in the late 1980s and since then practiced in the private sector.