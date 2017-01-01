Hood’s season-high 27 lead Jazz to 110-77 win over Pistons

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rodney Hood scored a season-high 27 points and the Utah Jazz rolled over the Detroit Pistons, 110-77 on Friday night.

The third-year guard has been inconsistent this season, but Friday was easily his best game, going 7 for 8 from 3-point range and aggressively looking for opportunities on offense.

The Jazz put the game away in the third quarter with a 28-9 run highlighted by a heavy dose of George Hill, including a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers. They shot 65 percent in the quarter.

Hill finished with 22 points and Gordon Hayward added 20.

Tobias Harris scored 13 for Detroit and Andre Drummond grabbed 19 rebounds.

The Pistons looked lost on defense in the second half. Their poor play was summed up on a third-quarter sequence in which Hayward chased down a loose ball in the backcourt that led to a 3-pointer by Hill while Detroit passively watched the ball bounce away.

The Jazz led 45-43 at halftime after the teams exchanged runs in the first 24 minutes. Utah jumped out to a 10-0 lead as the Pistons missed their first five shots to go with a pair of turnovers on their first seven possessions.

Detroit responded with a 12-2 stretch to close the first quarter thanks to six points from Harris.

The Jazz closed the half with a 9-0 run, including five from Hayward, before Pistons forward Stanley Johnson beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Detroit was without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who sustained a Grade 2 left rotator cuff strain against the Warriors on Friday. Coach Stan Van Gundy said he’s doubtful for Sunday’s game. … The Pistons started a big lineup with Marcus Morris at shooting guard for the first time this season.

Jazz: Backup point guard Raul Neto was inactive. … Dante Exum played 17 minutes after getting three consecutive Did Not Play-Coach’s Decisions. … Hayward is now ninth on the Jazz career assists list. … Utah hit 16 3-pointers.

HEAVY HEART

Reggie Bullock returned to the Pistons after missing time due to personal reasons. On Thursday, a Baltimore jury acquitted a man of all charges in the 2014 slaying of his transgender sister. The 46-year-old Shawn Oliver was acquitted of all charges after being charged with first-degree murder in the July 2014 stabbing death of 26-year-old Mia Henderson, formerly known as Kevin Long.

News media report that Bullock tweeted the verdict on Thursday along with a broken-heart emoticon and “#standupforMIA.”

UP NEXT

Pistons: Detroit travels to Los Angeles to face the struggling Lakers on Sunday.

Jazz: Utah hosts the Orlando Magic on Saturday in their home back-to-back of the season.