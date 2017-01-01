No. 17 UCLA women beat No. 10 Oregon State 66-56

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada had 18 points and 10 rebounds and No. 17 UCLA beat No. 10 Oregon State 66-56 on Friday night to snap the Beavers’ 12-game winning streak.

Down five after three quarters, UCLA (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) outscored the Beavers (15-2, 4-1) 25-10 in the final period.

Gabriella Hanson led Oregon State with 13 points. Marie Gulich had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

“I thought we brought a really strong effort tonight,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “UCLA was really impressive. They made some big plays in the fourth quarter. We just didn’t shoot the ball down the stretch. It’s the Pac-12 on the road and it’s tough. Give credit to UCLA, they played a great game.”

