Vermont beats UMBC in America East showdown

By

Published: 7:41 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Trae Bell-Haynes scored 20 points and Vermont held off Maryland-Baltimore County 81-72 on Friday night for the Catamounts’ sixth consecutive victory.

The game matched two of the three teams unbeaten in America East play and gave Vermont (14-5, 4-0) its 20th straight victory over the Retrievers (12-5, 3-1), who had a three-game win streak broken. The other league unbeaten, Stony Brook (2-0), plays Saturday.

Vermont had a 14-point lead with 12:35 remaining but UMBC cut the lead to two, the final time at 72-70 with 1½ minutes left on Jarius Lyles’ floater high off the glass. Bell-Haynes responded with his own floater and after Lyles lost the ball out of bounds, Kurt Steidl caught a long inbounds pass on the run and completed a 3-point play before adding two more free throws for a 79-72 lead with 23 seconds remaining.

Lyles scored 23 points and Will Darley 22 for UMBC.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.