Indians, McAllister agree to $1.8 million contract for 2017

By

Published: 9:03 am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CLEVELAND (AP) — Reliever Zach McAllister avoided salary arbitration by agreeing with the Cleveland Indians on a $1,825,000 contract for next season.

The right-hander went 3-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 53 games last season for the AL champions, earning $1.3 million. McAllister has been a starter and reliever during his six seasons with Cleveland, which acquired him from the New York Yankees in 2010. The 28-year-old had one trip to the disabled list in 2016 but was otherwise one of Cleveland’s steadiest relievers.

The Indians reached deals on Thursday with starter Trevor Bauer ($3.55 million) and reliever Dan Otero ($1.55 million).

Cleveland has five other players eligible for arbitration: reliever Bryan Shaw, closer Cody Allen, starter Danny Salazar and outfielders Lonnie Chisenhall and Brandon Guyer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.