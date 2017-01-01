10 Things to Know for Today

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1. DEMOCRATS FIND TRUMP’S PICKS MORE REASONABLE THAN TRUMP

If there are going to be fireworks in the Senate over Cabinet nominees, they’re yet to come after nearly one week with various statements from some of the picks contradicting Trump’s own oft-stated positions on issues.

2. DOJ TO RELEASE REPORT ON CHICAGO POLICE ABUSES

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has pushed through some reforms over the year, though the report is likely to call for additional, more sweeping change.

3. AL-QAIDA OPERATIVES UNDER SIEGE IN SYRIA

The U.S. is targeting senior commanders of the extremist group at an unprecedented rate, killing more than 50 members and its militant allies in the past two weeks.

4. WHAT’S TRIPPING APPLICANTS AT BORDER AGENCY

Only about one of every three job seekers pass U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s lie detector, AP finds, raising questions about whether qualified candidates are being treated unfairly.

5. ‘WET FOOT, DRY FOOT’ POLICY OVER

Obama’s decision ending automatic legal residency for any Cuban who touches U.S. soil means ordinary citizens have no easy pathway to a new life in America.

6. MILLENNIALS WORSE-OFF THAN BABY BOOMERS

With a median household income of $40,581, they earn 20 percent less than boomers did at the same stage of life, an analysis by Young Invincibles finds.

7. NINTENDO SWITCH GAME CONSOLE TO LAUNCH IN MARCH

Players can detach the sides of the remote controller section, use the Switch as a regular handheld, put the display on a table, or use a TV screen as a monitor.

8. ‘WAITER, I’LL HAVE THE FISH AND CHIRPS’

Farmers are raising alternative livestock that they say are more ecologically sound than meat but that are sure to bug some people out: crickets.

9. AVERSE TO TRUMP, POETS FIGHT BACK WITH WORDS

Some, like this weekend’s “Writers Resist” rallies, are overtly in protest; others are merely an attempt to find a little solace and beauty in words.

10. SKI RESORTS HAVE AN UNUSUAL PROBLEM — TOO MUCH SNOW

Some have even had to close down as resorts in Colorado and elsewhere out West are blanketed in.