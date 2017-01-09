Oilers beat Devils in OT in Taylor Hall’s return to Edmonton

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime and had two assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Thursday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Connor McDavid earned his second assist on the winner, setting up a Draisaitl for a one-timer on a 2-on-1 1:50 into the extra period.

Andrej Sekera and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers.

Travis Zajac and Steven Santini scored for New Jersey. The Devils have lost four straight.

The game marked the return of Taylor Hall, Edmonton’s 2010 first-overall pick who was traded to New Jersey in the offseason for defenseman Adam Larsson. Hall was welcomed with a video tribute at Rogers Place amid a standing ovation.