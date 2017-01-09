Oilers beat Devils in OT in Taylor Hall’s return to Edmonton

By

Published: 10:10 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Associated Press Photo

New Jersey Devils’ Kyle Quincey (22) and Edmonton Oilers’ Anton Slepyshev (42) mix it up during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime and had two assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Thursday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Connor McDavid earned his second assist on the winner, setting up a Draisaitl for a one-timer on a 2-on-1 1:50 into the extra period.

Andrej Sekera and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers.

Travis Zajac and Steven Santini scored for New Jersey. The Devils have lost four straight.

The game marked the return of Taylor Hall, Edmonton’s 2010 first-overall pick who was traded to New Jersey in the offseason for defenseman Adam Larsson. Hall was welcomed with a video tribute at Rogers Place amid a standing ovation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.