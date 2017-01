. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Fifth-ranked Gonzaga will play at Portland on Jan. 23 to make up for a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 7 and postponed because of severe winter weather.

The West Coast Conference game will start at 5 p.m. in the Chiles Center.

The major winter storm prompted numerous cancellations and closures in the Portland area.