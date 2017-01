. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita has canceled Thursday’s eight-race program because of heavy rainfall.

Track officials say 7 inches of rain from major winter storms over the past week has hit the track and another 2 inches were predicted for later Thursday. The weather is expected to clear on Friday.

Substitute races will be offered in the coming days for all horses that were entered on Thursday.