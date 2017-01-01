Clippers beat Magic 105-96, improve to 5-0 in new year

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.J. Redick had 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to hold off the Orlando Magic 105-96 on Wednesday night, improving to 5-0 in the new year.

Marreese Speights scored 10 of his 13 in the fourth, including three 3-pointers, on a night when the Clippers committed 21 turnovers. DeAndre Jordan grabbed 20 rebounds (to go with 10 points) for his NBA-leading sixth game with 20 or more.

Aaron Gordon had 28 points, 18 in the first half, to lead Orlando, which has lost four in a row and six of seven. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 12 rebounds for his team-high 18th double-double.