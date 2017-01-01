Clippers beat Magic 105-96, improve to 5-0 in new year

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan watches his shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.J. Redick had 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to hold off the Orlando Magic 105-96 on Wednesday night, improving to 5-0 in the new year.

Marreese Speights scored 10 of his 13 in the fourth, including three 3-pointers, on a night when the Clippers committed 21 turnovers. DeAndre Jordan grabbed 20 rebounds (to go with 10 points) for his NBA-leading sixth game with 20 or more.

Aaron Gordon had 28 points, 18 in the first half, to lead Orlando, which has lost four in a row and six of seven. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 12 rebounds for his team-high 18th double-double.

