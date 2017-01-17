Stephen F. Austin romps in 2nd half, tops Texas A&M-CC 79-46

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Ivan Canete scored 24 points and Stephen F. Austin blew away Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the second half to post a 79-46 Southland Conference victory Wednesday night.

The Lumberjacks built a five-point lead at intermission, 31-26, then outscored the Islanders by 28 over the final 20 minutes.

Canete hit 9 of 14 shots from the field, including 6 of 9 3-pointers. Isaiah Traylor added 13 points and TJ Holyfield contributed 11.

Stephen F. Austin (7-9, 2-2) shot 29 of 63 from the field (46 percent), including 11 of 25 from beyond the arc. The Lumberjacks held a substantial edge on the boards, outrebounding Texas A&M-CC 51-29.

The Islanders (8-7, 1-3) missed two of every three shots they took from the field, hitting just 17 of 51 (33.3 percent) and 4 of 16 from 3-point range.

Ehab Amin led Texas A&M-CC with 13 points and Joseph Kilgore added another 12.