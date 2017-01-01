Gillaspie, Giants agree to $1.4 million, 1-year contract

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Third baseman Conor Gillaspie and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract, a raise from his $1 million salary last year.

The sides avoided arbitration, and the deal was announced Wednesday night.

Gillaspie was a surprise to earn a roster spot out of spring training last season as he began a second stint with San Francisco. Then, he became an unlikely September and playoff star — as an injury replacement, no less.

He hit a three-run homer off Jeurys Familia in the ninth inning of a 3-0 wild-card win at New York. Gillaspie’s catch over the railing and into the photo well in Game 162 against the Dodgers will be remembered, too. Vin Scully called it “superior” in his final broadcast.

Gillaspie would earn an additional $50,000 if he is elected to start in the All-Star Game and $25,000 if he is selected as a reserve. He also would get $50,000 each if he wins a Gold Glove or Sliver Slugger, $75,000 if he is League Championship Series MVP and $100,000 apiece if he is MVP or World Series MVP.

Three Giants remain eligible for arbitration and are set to swap proposed salaries with the team Friday: right-hander George Kontos, third baseman Eduardo Nunez and left-hander Will Smith.