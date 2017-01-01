Hankerson scores 21, Boston U beats American U 76-66

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BOSTON (AP) — Cedric Hankerson scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, Eric Fanning added 17 points, including his career 1,000th, and Boston University made 12-of-18 3-pointers in beating American University 76-66 on Wednesday night to win its fifth straight.

BU has opened Patriot League play 5-0 for the second time in four years.

The Eagles’ Charlie Jones hit two free throws to cut their deficit to 61-57 with 5:16 left, but Hankerson hit back-to-back 3-pointers, Tyler Scanlon hit a 3 with 1:21 to go, and the Terriers led 74-64 on Hankerson’s two free throws with 22 seconds left.

Scanlon hit four 3-pointers, Justin Alston added 10 points, and the Terriers (10-7, 5-0) never trailed. Kyle Foreman had seven assists.

Delante Jones scored 21 points and Mark Gasperini tied his career best with 19 points for American (4-12, 1-4), which has lost three straight.