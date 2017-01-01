Clemons has 20-plus for 13th time this season, Campbell wins

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons made four 3-pointers and scored 28 points for his 13th 20-plus game this season, Shane Whitfield added 19 points, and Campbell beat Gardner-Webb 76-60 on Wednesday night.

Gardner-Webb pull within 10 points but Clemons hit a deep 3-pointer and followed his own miss for a 69-54 lead with 4:42 to play.

Clemons, who leads the Big South with 23.3 points per game, scored 17 first-half points on 6-of-9 shooting to help Campbell to its highest-scoring first half of the season, 50-32. The Camels shot 61 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes.

Kyre’ Hamer had nine points, six rebounds and four assists for Campbell (10-7, 3-2), which finished at 50 percent shooting overall.

Jamaal Robateau led Gardner-Webb (9-9, 2-3) with 14 points and Tyrell Nelson had 11 points and eight rebounds. The Bulldogs were just 2 of 16 from distance, 18 of 31 from the stripe and shot 35.1 percent overall.