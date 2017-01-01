No. 14 Louisville survives Artis, Pittsburgh 85-80

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Quentin Snider scored 22 points, including two free throws with 25.3 seconds remaining, and Deng Adel added a free throw 8 seconds later as No. 14 Louisville survived Jamel Artis’ career-high 43 points to outlast Pittsburgh 85-80 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals appeared in good shape with a 59-35 lead midway through the second half before Artis’ 32-point second half rallied the Panthers within 81-76 with 45 seconds remaining. Donovan Mitchell made one of two from the line before Snider and Adel added critical free throws to provide a cushion as Louisville (14-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its second straight.

Snider also had a couple of key baskets down the stretch to finish 7 of 11 from the field including 3 of 4 from long range. Mitchell and Adel each finished with 15 points and Ray Spalding had 11 for the Cardinals.

Artis was 15 of 22 from the field with seven 3s while Michael Young added 17 for Pittsburgh (12-5, 1-3).

THE BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: This game looked much like the Panthers’ 77-66 loss on Saturday at Syracuse, when they rallied from a big deficit to make things competitive late. They followed 33 percent shooting in the first half with 53 percent accuracy in the second but couldn’t get the baskets they needed to overcome Louisville.

Louisville: As expected, the taller Cardinals controlled the boards (45-30) and the paint (34-22). But they nearly gave the game away with cold stretches from the field and free throw line before making just enough free throws at the end.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Returning to the Top 10 might take another week for Louisville, which also needs to beat Duke on Saturday to make its case.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: Hosts Miami on Saturday to begin a three-game stretch that includes a rematch against Louisville on Jan. 24.

Louisville: Hosts No. 7 Duke on Saturday in the season’s lone meeting. The Cardinals have lost two of three to the Blue Devils since joining the ACC and 7 of 12 overall, but split last year’s two meetings.

___

