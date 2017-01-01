Kyle Thompson wins windy Web.com opener in Bahamas

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas (AP) — Kyle Thompson won the Web.com Tour’s season-opening The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on Wednesday at wind-swept Sandals Emerald Bay.

Thompson played 28 holes Wednesday in rain and wind gusting to nearly 40 mph, completing the third round with a 2-under 70 and shooting another 70 in the fourth. The 37-year-old former South Carolina player finished at 2-under 286 and earned $108,000 for his fifth Web.com Tour victory.

Overnight leader Nicholas Thompson and Andrew Yun tied for second, two strokes back after even par. Nicholas Thompson shot 75-71, and Yun 70-69.

Kyle Thompson was 8 under on the final 66 holes after playing the first six in 6 over.

The wind sent the scores soaring, with the players averaging 80.405 in the first round, 75.758 in the second, 74.209 in the third, 74.269 in the fourth and 76.160 overall. The par-4 12th played as the toughest hole in Web.com Tour history with a scoring average of 5.008 for the week. The 36-hole cut came at 11-over 155, the highest in tour history

The event was the first of two Saturday-Wednesday tournaments in the Bahamas. The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic is set to start Jan. 22.