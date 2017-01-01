Cornhuskers’ Riley fires defensive coordinator Mark Banker

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Mike Riley has fired defensive coordinator Mark Banker, whose unit underperformed in some of the Cornhuskers’ most important games.

Riley also announced Wednesday that defensive backs coach Brian Stewart and director of player personnel Ryan Gunderson are leaving the program to pursue other opportunities.

Banker coached with Riley for 20 years, including 14 years at Oregon State and the last two at Nebraska.

Riley in a statement thanked Banker for his work and contributions to the program and said he would conduct a national search for a new defensive coordinator.

The Huskers lost four of their last six games, including 40-10 to Iowa and 38-24 to Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. The Huskers tackled poorly while giving up 521 yards to Tennessee.