Nebraska’s Ed Morrow Jr. out indefinitely with foot injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska forward Ed Morrow Jr. will be out indefinitely because of a right foot injury.

Athletic trainer R.J. Pietig said Morrow’s injury was confirmed by a magnetic resonance imaging test and that surgery isn’t required.

Morrow has started all 16 games for the Cornhuskers (9-7, 3-1 Big Ten), who play at Michigan on Saturday. Morrow has averaged 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots. The 6-foot-7 sophomore is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding, seventh in blocks.