Bernard Langer honored as PGA Tour Champions’ player of year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bernhard Langer received the Jack Nicklaus Award on Wednesday as the PGA Tour Champions’ player of the year for the third straight season and record sixth time.

The 59-year-old German star won four times last season, including two major championships, and took his record fourth Charles Schwab Cup season points title. He was selected player of the year in voting by fellow players, edging Colin Montgomerie, Scott McCarron, Woody Austin and Paul Goydos.

Langer also won the Arnold Palmer Award as the tour’s leading money winner for the record eighth time, finishing with $3,016,959, and took the Byron Nelson Award for the record-tying fifth time with a scoring average of 68.31. Langer has 29 victories on the 50-and-old tour to tie Lee Trevino for second place, 16 behind Hale Irwin.

Senior British Open champion Paul Broadhurst was voted rookie of the year. The English player also won at Pebble Beach in September.

The PGA Tour Champions season begins next week with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in Hawaii.