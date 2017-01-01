Silva scores as PSG beats Metz to reach cup semifinals

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PARIS (AP) — Center half Thiago Silva scored a header in each half as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain beat Metz 2-0 to reach the League Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

Both of Silva’s goals came from Angel Di Maria corners and took the Brazilian defender’s tally to four in the last three games.

Although Metz hardly threatened, PSG was thankful for Silva’s input given that top scorer Edinson Cavani was having one of his wasteful matches.

After Cavani had missed a good chance early on, shooting straight at goalkeeper David Oberhauser, Silva pounced with a firm downward header in the 27th minute.

Cavani missed another chance in the first half, poking well wide from the penalty spot, and headed over early in the second.

Soon after Silva headed in the second goal in the 72nd, Cavani volleyed over with the goal at his mercy. He was then substituted as midfielder Blaise Matuidi came on for the last 10 minutes.

PSG is chasing a third straight domestic treble, but is third in the French league and five points behind leader Nice. Ligue 1 resumes this weekend, with PSG facing a tough away match at Rennes and Nice hosting Metz.

Bordeaux beat Guingamp 3-2 in Wednesday’s other quarterfinal, with striker Gaetan Laborde scoring twice. He also netted twice in the previous round.

PSG and Bordeaux join Monaco and Nancy in the last four.

Monaco needed a penalty shootout to beat second division Sochaux on Tuesday, while Nancy won 2-0 at Nantes.

The semis are later this month, with the final to be held on April 1.