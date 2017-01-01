Vogelsong, Tepesch agree to minor league deals with Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Right-handers right-handers Ryan Vogelsong and Nick Tepesch have agreed to minor league contracts with the Minnesota Twins, adding two veterans to the competition for spots in a rotation that was among the major leagues’ worst last season.

Tepesch made 39 starts for Texas with a 4.56 ERA during the 2013-14 seasons before trouble with his elbow, shoulder and neck sidelined him in 2015. He pitched primarily in the minors in 2016.

Vogelsong pitched as a starter and a reliever for Pittsburgh last year, logging 82-plus innings and a 4.81 ERA. He was an All-Star for San Francisco in 2011 and won World Series titles with the Giants in 2012 and 2014 and has a 2.92 ERA in 37 career postseason innings.

Both will attend big league spring training as part of the agreements announced Wednesday.

