Mississippi State hires Grantham as defensive coordinator

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has hired Todd Grantham to be its fourth defensive coordinator in four seasons.

The 50-year-old Grantham replaces Peter Sirmon, who lasted just one season with the Bulldogs. Grantham, who will also be the linebackers coach, comes to Mississippi State after three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Louisville.

He’ll try to turn around a Mississippi State defense that gave up 31.8 points per game last season, which ranked 13th in the 14 team Southeastern Conference.

Said Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen in a statement that “Todd has proven to be one of the best defensive coordinators in the country this decade. He understands what it takes to build a physical and aggressive defense at the highest of levels.”

