State auditor joins race to become Albuquerque’s next mayor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State Auditor Tim Keller has entered the race to become Albuquerque’s next mayor.

The Democrat made his announcement Wednesday, saying he will seek public financing for his campaign.

An Albuquerque native, Keller said the city is a special place but is facing immense challenges, including some of the highest crime rates in decades. He listed police reforms and economic development as top priorities.

Republican City Councilor Dan Lewis and retired police detective Michelle Garcia Holmes, an independent, announced their candidacies earlier this week. They joined Democrats Deanna Archuleta, a former Bernalillo County commissioner, and retiree Stella Padilla.

Mayor Richard Berry has said repeatedly he won’t seek re-election to a third term. This year’s race is the first mayoral campaign in 20 years without an incumbent on the ballot.