GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The University of Great Falls is adding women’s wrestling as a varsity sport starting this fall — making it the first college in the state to do so.

Dave Gantt, the university’s vice president for athletics, says Caleb Schaeffer will continue to coach the men’s team and will oversee both programs as the university’s director of wrestling. UGF plans to hire a women’s wrestling coach.

The university hopes to have a roster of 20 women this fall and 30 by its third season of competition. Schaeffer says he has already heard from some prospective athletes.

Girls’ wrestling is offered at the high school level in Washington, California and Hawaii, making those states good places to start recruiting. A few Montana high school girls compete on their school’s wrestling teams.

Six of UGF wrestling’s dual opponents this season also have women’s teams.