Fire at Farmington apartment complex displaces dozens

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A fire at a Farmington apartment complex displaced approximately 30 people but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Daily Times (https://goo.gl/KQTZpl ) reports that the Tuesday night fire destroyed six units and that residents were evacuated from several others.

Police Lt. Casey Malone said a motel owner provided rooms for the night for displaced residents, and the American Red Cross says it sent volunteers to assist displaced residents.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.