Fire at Farmington apartment complex displaces dozens

By

Published: 7:10 am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A fire at a Farmington apartment complex displaced approximately 30 people but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Daily Times (https://goo.gl/KQTZpl ) reports that the Tuesday night fire destroyed six units and that residents were evacuated from several others.

Police Lt. Casey Malone said a motel owner provided rooms for the night for displaced residents, and the American Red Cross says it sent volunteers to assist displaced residents.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.