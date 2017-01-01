Outgoing DA criticizes Albuquerque police in scathing letter

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The outgoing Bernalillo County District Attorney compared the Albuquerque Police Department to a criminal enterprise in one of her final acts in office.

Kari Brandenburg wrote in a farewell letter to the U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez, released Tuesday, that the police department is affected by widespread corruption and is unwilling to change.

APD Chief Gorden Eden released a statement Tuesday saying his officers work tirelessly for the community and that all of Brandenburg’s allegations are baseless. He says he looks forward to developing a productive relationship with new Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez, who took office Jan. 1.