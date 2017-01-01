Austrian snowboarders Karl and Ulbing win PSL team event

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BAD GASTEIN, Austria (AP) — Austrian snowboarders Benjamin Karl and Daniela Ulbing won a parallel slalom team event on Wednesday.

Four-time world champion Karl and his teammate defeated Switzerland 2’s Nevin Galmarini and Patrizia Kummer in the final.

The victory came one day after Ulbing had earned her first career World Cup win in a women’s parallel night slalom on the same course.

Austria 3, consisting of Andreas Prommegger and Claudia Riegler, won the small final against Switzerland 1’s Dario Caviezel and Julie Zogg to make it a 1-3 finish for the home nation.

It was the first of five team events this season. The next parallel slalom event is scheduled for Rogla, Slovenia, on Jan. 28.